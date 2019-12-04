A dramatic police chase through the streets of flint ended last Tuesday when the stolen ambulance crashed.
Flint Police say the theft happened just after midnight.
“My understanding is that his mother dropped him off at McLaren because he was having withdrawal symptoms from his heroin addiction,” said Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.
Instead of getting treatment, this man allegedly attempted to further his addiction with the help of a nearby ambulance.
Leyton says Raymond Kibby took his chances to get more drugs while at McLaren Hospital.
“He saw that the ambulance was available, and he got in it he took it unlawfully, and he drove away,” Leyton said.
The incident happened on November 26.
You can see the suspect taking the ambulance for a drive all caught on dash cam video.
“My understanding is he thought he would drive it to the southside of flint where he thought he could obtain more heroin,” Leyton said.
Leyton says the suspect even put others at risk, while running lights on Ballenger Highway.
He says Kibby ended up crashing and hitting a police car.
“It was during that joyride when I was subsequent crashes and the police were able to capture him,”
After his capture Leyton says Kibby told officers they shouldn’t have gotten in his way.
Leyton says he’s facing multiple felony counts and he will have a substantial restitution bill from damages to the ambulance and multiple police vehicles.
But above all Leyton says Kibby needs some serious help for his drug addiction.
“Because he has such a severe drug problem, I think the best thing for him is to put them in drug court,” Leyton said. “If he wants to get off of his addiction, but you have to want to get off of it to be successful.”
