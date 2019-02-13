The Genesee County prosecutor is demanding a harsh punishment against the teen who assaulted a senior in a Kroger parking lot in early February.
Ron Lemmon was attacked early in February at the Kroger in Mt. Morris while trying to grocery shop.
“It was like he was really intent on seriously hurting me. And I kept thinking when will it end,” Lemmon said.
Shortly after the beating, police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile they believed was responsible for the attack.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the beating was so severe, he wants to send a message.
“I think you should be able to go to the grocery store and not get beat up in the parking lot,” Leyton said. “I was outraged when I saw the pictures of the victim and heard about what happened. I’m charging the young man as an adult.”
If the teen is convicted of assault with intent to murder as an adult, he could receive a sentence of life in prison.
“I want him to have a taste of the adult criminal justice system. Gives me more flexibility to put him in the adult system. I can always reduce it back to family court, back to the family court system. But for the time being, charge seriously harshly, with assault with intent to murder as an adult,” Leyton said.
Lemmon said he hopes seniors are especially cautious when going places alone when it’s dark out, and he also wanted the person who beat him up to get the help they need.
“If anything comes out of this, I want seniors to know that there is a real danger out there. I still think I live in that world where everything’s hunky-dory and life is good. Seniors get respected. That’s not always the case, we are easy targets,” Lemmon said.
To read the original story: click here.
