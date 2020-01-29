Charges have been authorized in a staged robbery at a Mid-Michigan gas station.
Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said employees and friends worked together to stage a robbery at the Marathon Gas Station at 11911 S Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
An 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and are expected to be charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and false police report.
On Saturday, one of the women entered the gas station wearing a black mask over the bottom half of her face and went to the back of the store. Once all the customers had left, she locked all the doors and threatened the clerk with a knife, officers said.
After unlocking a door and letting her male accomplice in, they filled a backpack with cash from the register and cigarettes. Officers said they left out the back door.
Police identified the suspects from surveillance video and three people were arrested at house in Burton on Monday.
The three are expected to be arraigned Thursday.
