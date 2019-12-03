Charges are expected to be announced in the fatal shooting of one Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they investigated a home invasion complaint.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says a decision is expected Tuesday in the Nov. 20 slaying of Officer Rasheen McClain on the city's west side. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was shot in the leg.
Authorities say shots were fired at McClain, Batoum-Bisse and two other officers as they were searching the house. A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled the home and was arrested a block away.
Police Chief James Craig has said the suspect may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit's east side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.