Authorities are taking another look at the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect by a U.S. customs agent in Detroit.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says it is reviewing new information to "determine if it would in any way affect" a previous decision in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Terrance Kellom.
Police have said Kellom was shot after lunging at the agent with a hammer during a raid at his father's home. His father, Kevin Kellom, has disputed the police account.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said Kellom was shot in self-defense and the agent would not be charged.
Nabih Ayad, a lawyer representing Kellom's family, has said an officer who earlier said Kellom had a hammer changed his story while under oath in the family's civil suit against the agent.
