A Genesee County Circuit Court judge overturned the decision to dismiss the charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny.
Former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said in 2012 and early 2013, Kenny took several military-grade metal storage containers from the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) to a Vienna Township scrap yard.
Three checks were written from that scrap yard, according to Pickell. He claims Kenny gave other LESO items to friends and employees.
Based on the evidence from the investigation, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton authorized the felony embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges against Kenny.
Genesee County District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley dismissed the charges against Kenny in September 2019.
Shortly after, Leyton filed an appeal.
On April 3, 2020, Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt ruled Haley abused her discretion in dismissing the charges and ordered the case be remanded to district court in order to be bound over to circuit court.
"Obviously, I am in agreement with the circuit court's ruling on this matter," Leyton said. "We will be continuing the fight in this case to see that justice is served, corruption in local government does not go unheeded, and Robert Kenny is held accountable for his actions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.