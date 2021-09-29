A local woman has been charged with two felonies after police received a tip, she allegedly tried to drown one or both of her babies, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.
On Sept. 25, police responded to the 200 block of Vestry Drive in Saginaw where they spoke with Jerilyn Jones, 24. The infants with Jones are 13 and 2-months-old.
The children did not appear injured when they were examined.
Jones was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 27 in front of Judge M. Randall Jurrens for second-degree child abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm-strangulation. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Jones will be back in court on Oct. 4 for a hearing and a preliminary examination on Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. She is currently housed in the Saginaw County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.