Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will be in Flint next week to talk with residents about next steps in the criminal cases surrounding the water crisis.
On June 13 state Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that criminal charges were dropped against eight people involved in the handling of the switch from water service provided by Detroit to the Flint River.
Friday, June 28th at 5:30 the prosecution team will be at UAW Local 659 Hall on Van Slyke Road in Flint to answer questions.
The pair will address the dismissal of charges and give insight into what investigators are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.