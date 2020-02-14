A Saginaw man, who was on parole, is back in jail after being accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and threatening to murder her young son.
Marcellus Jenkins Jr. has been charged with multiple felonies for the incident that began on Feb. 9.
That’s when his girlfriend, a 22-year-old woman, went to her Saginaw home, prosecutors said, adding her 3-year-old son was in the backseat of the vehicle.
Jenkins then got into the woman’s vehicle and ordered her to take him home, prosecutors said.
During the drive, prosecutors allege Jenkins had a handgun and threatened to kill the woman’s son.
Jenkins was later accused of firing the gun out of the woman’s window, prosecutors said.
Somebody called 911 and police found Jenkins, the woman, and her son at Jenkin’s home, prosecutors said.
Jenkins was arrested and police seized the handgun, prosecutors said.
No one was physically harmed during the incident.
On Feb. 11, Jenkins was arraigned on one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Jenkins bond was set at $25,000 and he is due back in court on Feb. 24 for a pre-exam conference.
