A Saginaw County man could spend decades in prison following allegations he sexually assaulted a child.
Saginaw County prosecutors said a witness saw James Freeman sexually abuse a 9-year-old girl in the parking lot of Barone’s Food Market on October 13, 2018.
The child and Freeman were inside his truck at the time, according to prosecutors.
Evidence was sent to the crime lab for analysis and the case was put on hold while awaiting results, prosecutors said.
Charges were authorized on November 1, 2019 and Michigan State Police arrested Freeman on Tuesday.
Freeman was arraigned in Saginaw County courts on two charges of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a victim under 13.
He’s being held without bond in the Saginaw County Jail.
He will be back on court on November 27.
