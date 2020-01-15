The marijuana industry is having a positive impact on another industry around the state.
"Business is great,” Carlos Davila said.
Davila is the co-owner of Safeguard Security Solutions.
He says revenue is up at least 200 percent from this time last year. Thanks mostly in part to the state's budding marijuana industry.
"Not only do we do dispensaries, we do cultivation plants, processing plants,” Davila said. “So, we used to do small amounts of cameras. Now we're required by the state to put large amounts of cameras, so it just increases business."
We spoke with Davila during his visit to a client, Elite Wellness.
He says it's important to protect what he calls a lucrative target for criminals.
"These are the new banks,” Davila said. “So, not only do you have inventory to worry about, you have money, cash and ATMs here as well. So yes, I would say it's one of the largest targets out there."
A company spokesperson for Elite Wellness, Chad Wurtzel, says he is glad to have this level of security here.
"We take security to the highest priority for us,” Wurtzel said. “For our customers, our patients, and as well as for the community."
In all there are 32 surveillance cameras covering every nook and cranny of the business. Wurtzel is adamant that everything has been done to make sure crime doesn't happen at Elite Wellness.
"Don't come here,” Wurtzel said. “This isn't the place to do that. You're going to get caught and you're going to get prosecuted."
Anyone getting too close to Elite Wellness after hours will hear this message:
"Attention this business is closed. Leave the property immediately. This property is monitored by safeguard security solutions. Police will be called to have you removed."
Davila says it's just one of the measures in place to give piece of mind to all those who operate a business.
"Our brand means everything to us,” Davila said. “Our word of mouth. People trust us that we can come in and feel safe that they have safeguard security as their security provider.”
