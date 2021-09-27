New protections for vulnerable adults in Michigan went into effect during the weekend.
The Financial Exploitation Prevention Act, which took effect on Sept. 26, requires banks and credit unions to have training and procedures to better recognize signs of financial exploitation and take action to protect elderly customers who can’t protect themselves from abuse, neglect, or exploitation because of mental or physical impairments.
"Victims of financial exploitation do not usually know they are being taken advantage of, which is why it is so important that our financial instructions have the tools and training they need to help keep vulnerable individuals safe," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "This act increases protections for Michiganders from unscrupulous individuals trying to exploit them. I am proud of the partnership between several government agencies and private sector entities to ensure Michiganders are protected from fraud."
The act also allows financial institutions to freeze customer transactions or assets under certain circumstances, provides financial institutions with immunity from criminal, civil, or administrative liability for actions taken under good faith, and provides governmental officers the authority to enforce the act.
"I continue to be proud of the important change our Elder Abuse Task Force is achieving through its diligent work," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "This act is the result of prioritizing our vulnerable adults through consumer protection measures and education, and financial institutions will play a vital role in preventing exploitation. The partnership between financial institutions, prosecutors, Adult Protective Services, and law enforcement will result in earlier detection and successful prosecution of those that prey on our vulnerable citizens."
"With the appropriate training and procedures in place, Michigan's financial institutions will be better equipped to identify and report exploitation to protect our state's seniors and other vulnerable adults," said Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "Our state's financial institutions work hard every day for the communities they serve, and this Act gives them additional tools to help recognize and stop fraud.”
The act is a collaborative effort between the Michigan Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force, the Michigan Bankers Association, the Michigan Credit Union League, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, Michigan Sheriff’s Association, and Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.