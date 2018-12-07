A Grand Blanc K9 unit will receive body armor thanks to a non-profit organization.
Kash, the police department’s K9, will get a bullet and stab protective vest from Michigan Boxer Club.
It will even come with an embroidered touch saying “this gift of protection provided by Michigan Boxer Club.”
The Grand Blanc Police Department said a protective K9 vest can cost $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283.
The vest is expected to arrive from eight to 10 weeks.
