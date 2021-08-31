Saginaw Police Department’s K9 Ares is getting a new protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization.
The bullet and stab protective vest is sponsored by the National Police Association located in Indianapolis and was donated to the department by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Ares should be wearing his new vest in about eight to 10 weeks when it arrives.
Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 with a mission to provide vests and other help to dogs in law enforcement throughout the country. The charity has provided more than 4,349 vests to K9s across all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.
