Michigan’s ProtectMiChild Registry, a free and secure program offered by the Secretary of State to block ads for products like alcohol, tobacco, pornography, and online gambling from reaching children via email or text, is expanding to offer protection on social media as well, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
This announcement, made by Benson on Nov. 18, comes after Unspam, the company that provides governments with do-not-contact services, expanded its coverage to include Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter.
Marketers that do not comply with the Michigan Children’s Protection Registry Act will face fines and penalties, according to the state.
“Many kids spend a great deal of time on social media apps and this update of the ProtectMiChild Registry can help shield them from unwanted advertising content that would otherwise reach them,” Benson said. “This registry has been protecting children from age-inappropriate messages in Michigan for more than 15 years and remains an important resource for families in our state.”
Families and schools can register the electronic addresses for any devices children use at ProtectMiChild.com.
According to the state, the registry will block adult ads from all registered email addresses, smartphone numbers, instant messenger ID’s or social media usernames for three years, or until the youngest child with access to those contact points reaches 18-years-old.
Once the information has been entered into the registry, companies that send messages and advertisements with adult content are required to remove the registered contact email, phone number, IM or social media account from their mailing lists within 30 days, according to the state.
ProtectMiChild registrations may be renewed at any time for an additional three-year period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.