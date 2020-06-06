At the corner of the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw, a sea of people could be found protesting for racial equality and justice over the death of George Floyd.
“I believe it is a turning movement, moment for our world,” said Chris Pryor, a pastor in Saginaw.
“I’m so proud of my community,” said Tony Essex, a resident of Saginaw.
The protest was organized by Tristan Zamora, a Saginaw resident, who said that after posting about the event online, over a thousand people showed interest in attending.
“I felt we needed to come together as a community to stand up for what’s right, and fight against the police brutality and systematic racism that people of color are facing everyday,” said Zamora.
Police were also involved at the protest, not to watch over the event, but to be a part of it.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl says after hearing about today’s protest, he decided to reach out to show their support and let the community know that they stand with them.
“Everybody that I’ve spoken to today has been very supportive and just willing to talk,” said Pussehl.
That’s something residents like Essex say our community and country needs right now.
“There’s a pain that unless you are black, you can’t understand it,” said Essex. “And I read a sign and that one lady said that I may not be able to understand it, but I’ll stand. And that’s all we’re asking.”
And it seems, indeed, that their community is listening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.