The State of Michigan is working to shut down a youth home after the death of a 16-year-old boy. Staff members are accused of restraining Cornelius Fredrick. His heart gave out, and he later died.
The governor says the company that provided staff for the facility will no longer service state homes. Now a small group of protesters want Frederick’s story to have an even larger impact.
"Cornelius was a sour patch kid. He had a really, really, really, he had a tough exterior, but a really soft interior. He had the biggest heart,” said William White who worked with Cornelius.
Cornelius was a loving boy with a hard past. He was placed in the state’s care by the age of 13.
Citing behavioral problems, Cornelius was sent to an institution on the east side of the state.
"When he loved you, he loved you," said White.
During Cornelius’ stay there, he became close with William White, who was a then-staff member at the facility.
"The cards that he was dealt in his past that came to torment him or haunt him or reminded him of the trauma that he had been through gave him rough days sometimes, like all of us, but he was a kid that wanted to be loved and accepted," White said.
Cornelius would later be moved to Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, a home and school for children with behavioral challenges. But after what happened to Cornelius, the facility’s future is now in serious jeopardy.
Investigators say Cornelius went into cardiac arrest after being wrongfully restrained by a Lakeside staff member in April.
"Alongside being heartbroken and sad, I am angry and confused. Simply because too often are individuals, kids should I say, too often our kids institutionalized and put into these facilities with and they run into individuals who don't really care about their well-being," White said.
On Thursday the state suspended the Academy’s license, following an investigation into Cornelius’ death.
Over the weekend, a small group of protesters rallying outside the facility said more needs to be done.
“We continue to fight,” said activist Marcina Cole.
Seeing Cornelius as a victim of systematic child abuse happening on the state’s watch. Prior to Cornelius’ death, Lakeside already had a history of violations from the state. A track record that’s especially upsetting to those fighting for change.
"Taking away the license of a facility where they've had violations in the past is just sugar coating it," said Cole.
"I am bothered and dismayed by the fact that it's only been a suspension and that it hasn't been terminated indefinitely," White commented.
The governor says the Division of Child Welfare is banning the use of restrains on youth. That department and local law enforcement are still investigating Cornelius’ death.
