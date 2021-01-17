A protest in Lansing outside the capitol on Jan. 17 was not the massive threat some were concerned about.
A self-proclaimed member of the Boogaloo Movement said his goal was to prove the government made false claims.
"To prove today that again, the government has made falsified claims of violence when there was no threat of it here," Timothy Teagan, Boogaloo Movement member said.
He did believe in the false election claims.
"No matter what, this election was botched, last election was botched, the election before that was botched. We haven't had an honest election in this country for a long time," Teagan said.
Others were there protesting the open carry weapons ban.
"The Constitution says I have the right to bear arms. Not bear arms here, but I can't bear them there. Says I have the right to bear arms. My Michigan taxes go to that building. Why can I not go inside, why do you put this fence up?" Duncan Lemp, Upper Peninsula resident said.
With Michigan State Police and Michigan National Guard on scene, Lansing wasn't taking any chances.
"We didn't know how many we were going to have, we didn't know if we were just going to have a crowd of five, or thousands. If you're coming down here to cause violence, destruction of property, assaulting the police, the media, or anybody else that's here, that's a crime and you will be arrested," Lt. Brian Oleksyk of the Michigan State Police Department said.
In the end, none of that happened, but the city will be on high alert for the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.