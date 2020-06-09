Protesters call for new charges against man who hit one of them with car

A Michigan protester says he is back protesting for his own justice after another man was charged for allegedly driving his car through a group and hitting a demonstrator.
Just days after being released from the hospital Daniel Beverly, limped and bruised, was out protesting for justice again.
This time for himself after being hit by a car while protesting against police brutality in Jackson on Saturday, June 6.
Cell phone video shows the whole thing happening.
"I had a hard time getting out of bed this morning but it's still not going to get me down,” Beverly said. “I'm still going to fight for what I believe in."
Beverly and around 20 supporters are demanding the person responsible be charged with attempted murder.
"A horrifying scene of someone first driving through our line of protesters clearly unhappy and then turning back around with the audacity and the intent, the intent to murder us," said Lana Kane, a protester.
Prosecutors are deciding differently, choosing instead to charge 40-year-old Flint Converse with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and reckless driving.
“I'm not going to give up, no. We are not going to give up," Angela Nickle, Beverley’s fiancé.
"For him to go through us once but to turn around and to aim and to come through traffic just to hit one us, this is what we fight for everyday this is why we need to fight no peace no justice. We're going to be out here every day if we need to," Beverley said.
Converse is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
