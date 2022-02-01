A protest in Midland on Tuesday called for the resignation of ABC of Michigan President Jimmy Greene for allegedly promoting racism.
Six former employees of the United Electrical Contractors filed a federal lawsuit in January, claiming there was racism and discrimination at the company.
Dozens came out to the Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Michigan chapter in Midland on Tuesday calling for Greene to resign.
"Why are you commenting Jimmy Greene? And why is it that you are the one that's being used to comment, and commenting three hours after without any investigation, asserting that it's bogus," said Richard Mack, attorney for the former employees called United Six.
The former employees filed the lawsuit against their employer, saying there was racism and discrimination at the company.
United Electrical is a member of ABC, a trade association of non-union contracting companies.
"When I hear people saying things, I brush it off very easily. I try not to take anything to heart, you know. I would hear the N-word near daily," said Tyler Richardson, former UEC apprentice electrician.
Richardson is one of the six former employees now suing.
"It's something that I'm no longer interested in going back into because it's hard for me to believe that a black man can become an electrician even in this day and time and that's just not right," Richardson said.
In an initial statement, Greene called the lawsuit bogus. The United Six and Mack want him to look at the treatment of people on his job sites.
Greene said United Electrical hired an attorney to investigate the claims and is innocent until proven guilty.
"In this particular case, there were allegations made against United Electrical that United Electrical has said is un, un, really without foundation, let me put it that way," Greene said.
In a video posted to the "Justice for the United Six" Facebook page, Greene says to United Electrical workers, "I like the fact that I can talk about black *expletive* and Republican *expletive*."
Greene said being in a "merit shop" or not being part of a union, gives workers freedom to say what they want.
"There was a 40-minute speech that does not allow that context to be given over those snippets that they used for their own case," Greene said.
Greene said he has no plans to resign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.