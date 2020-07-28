Protesters calling for charges to be dropped after demonstrator arrested

Protesters are calling for charges to be dropped after what they call an instance of police brutality.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Saginaw County Courthouse following an arrest on Sunday, July 26.
A small group was gathered along the riverfront when a confrontation with officers took place.
Much of it was caught on video with an officer pulling out a stun gun or taser-like device.
The protester said he was part of the Call Out Cops Union’s peaceful protest at the Fraternal Order of Police in Saginaw for its support of a Saginaw police officer that was fired earlier this month for striking a woman several times after she spat on him.
The video appears to show the protester being told to leave by police.
After police attempt to arrest him a struggle followed with the man and officers on the ground.
The man who was arrested is out of jail and addressed the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.