In the wake of gun violence, protesters are demanding one of the nation’s biggest retailers step up.
Protesters in Mid-Michigan headed to Walmart to demand that the company step up in the fight for gun control.
“Instead of investing in guns and really apart of the problem essentially, we want you to invest in our community,” said Joseph Pettigrew.
Pettigrew was one of a handful of activists out protesting in front of the Walmart on Corunna Road in Flint.
The group is calling on the store to stop selling guns and supporting NRA lawmakers.
Pettigrew said Walmart is already in the process of taking pro-active steps, but he’d like to see more.
“They’ve already done things like stopped the sale of assault weapons, raise the age of gun ownership to 21 instead of 18,” Pettigrew said.
The rally is part of a nationwide protest against Walmart by anti-violence groups.
This comes after a rally outside a Walmart store in Parkland, Florida. That store is near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed in 2018 during a mass shooting.
The organizers said once they’re done with the protest outside, they’re going to go inside to the Walmart and present a letter of partnership with the management.
Pettigrew said being an activist against gun violence is personal for him. He lost his father to gun violence just last year.
That fueled him to do more in his community to stop gun violence and he’s asking Walmart to join him in his efforts.
“We believe Walmart can do their part,” Pettigrew said.
