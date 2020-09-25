“It’s really just like a slap in the face for us,” said Dewaun Robinson, organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest in Flint Township on Friday, Sept. 25.
That’s how Robinson felt when he heard the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
“We out here on another Friday night. We’re making sure we’re out here representing for Breonna Taylor and her family, but continue to put that message out for black lives that it does matter to us and our allies, and everyone who wants to see this change,” Robinson said.
Friday’s crowd featured all types of people, from different races, ages, and backgrounds. It included a pastor who used to live in Louisville and even attended the protests down there.
“It’s very solemn. The organizers and protesters that I know down there are not being resigned. They’re vowing to fight. They’re gathering and regrouping, but it’s an atmosphere of disbelief really,” said Deborah Conrad, pastor of the Woodside Church.
The protest also featured several officers, including some from Flint Township who were there to offer support during Friday’s event.
“So they’re very receptive of our message and what we want to do. And they’re following our lead. So it’s good to have that understanding with the agency out here,” Robinson said.
