Protesters gathered in Wenona Park in Bay City Wednesday night to march for racial equality.
The protest comes after the death of George Floyd, who died following an encounter with police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
This protest is one of thousands happening across the country since Floyd's death last week.
One officer was arrested last week and charged but Wednesday his charge was increased to second-degree murder. The other three officers at the scene were arrested Wednesday.
Jessica Tenney, the organizer of the Bay City march said the charges are a long time coming.
"It shouldn't have taken so long," she said. "I'm very glad it's here, I don't want to discount that it's here. I'm very glad, it definitely was needed. It speaks to the greater issue of policing, the fact that we're over policing."
Demonstrators are starting at Wenona Park and then marching down to Washington Square.
