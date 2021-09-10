Many gathered outside of the Genesee County Health Department to protest against the county’s school mask mandate Friday afternoon.
Students, teachers, and parents from several school districts were outside of the health department, located at 630 Saginaw St. in Flint.
Freedom over fear is a chant hundreds of angry protestors yelled as they took aim against the Genesee County Health Department over the student mask mandate.
Mallory Cogar has children at Flint Community Schools.
"We are boycotting the masks," Cogar said.
She does not approve of the county wide K-12 student mask mandate. The protest followed a student walk out involving the parents and students at Davison and Linden schools.
In the Facebook event, they encouraged all the Genesee County school districts to join, adding they would have strength in numbers.
"We are saying you can take your hands off of our children. It is our children our choice. We know what’s best for our kids," Cogar said.
Students came with picket signs and walked around the health department. They talked about the reasons they don't like masks.
"I feel trapped. I feel anxiety. I feel like I can’t breathe," said a sixth-grade student at Hahn Intermediate.
This sixth-grade student thinks the mask mandate has went too far.
"It’s not right that they’re putting masks over our face," the sixth grader said.
The health department said the CDC transmission risk level is Genesee County is still high and the order is to protect everyone. Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Cogar wants the health department to reverse its order.
“Take these damn masks off of our faces because our faces deserve to breathe,” Cogar said.
TV5 reached out to the health department but they were unavailable for comment. The order will be rescinded after the case count is at moderate for at least 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.