Streets are shut down, the National Guard is out and Michigan State Police Troopers are on alert as a protest starts in Downtown Lansing.
Protesters have started gathering outside the Capitol Building in Lansing as protests across all 50 states are set to begin.
MSP, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police and Fire and the National Guard have been preparing all week for the potential of violence during the protests.
Members of the Proud Boys and Boogaloo extremist groups have claimed they will be in Lansing Sunday.
"We hope for the best and prepare for the worst. We've seen tons of protests at the capitol over the years especially being the state capitol. But now with the events in DC, and kind of the anger after the election, we want to prepare and should this turn violent, we're ready," Andy Schor, Lansing Mayor said on Friday.
The four streets surrounding the Capitol Building have been shut down ahead of the protest.
A TV5 crew is in Lansing and we will continue to update this story as the protest continues.
