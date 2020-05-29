The large crowd began their protest outside the Washtenaw County Jail, and then they began to march down Washtenaw Avenue.
Again protesting alleged police brutality in the arrests of 45-year-old Sha-Teina Grady El and her husband Daniyal. And it was clear their voices were speaking to more than what they say was the unlawful arrest of the Ypsilanti Township couple.
It comes as there are troubling encounters with police across the country, including the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
"A normal person cannot kneel on someone's neck until they die," said Jessica Prozinski with Occupy ICE Detroit.
"I have very little doubt that what happened has in Minnesota, what happened in Georgia, what happened in Louisville, what has happened for decades to African Americans, interactions with the police is part of this. So, what we see today in Washtenaw County and everywhere else is the response to trauma," said Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton.
On Wednesday the Washtenaw County Sheriff released Sha-Teina Grady El and her husband from custody, pending further review of the case by prosecutors.
Daniyal Grady El walked out, but Taylor Police picked his wife up for an outstanding resisting arrest charge in their city.
She remains in the Wayne County Jail because even if she bonds out in that case, she still has a bench warrant in another case stemming from her arrest in Canton last year. In which she accuses officers of police brutality. Police allege she bit an officer’s hand.
"So, here's this woman who got her **bleep** kicked, suffering in jail," said attorney Bill Amadeo.
"We got to stop being so weak. We got to fight back the right way," said protest organizer Trische Duckworth.
The deputies involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave as the internal investigation takes place.
