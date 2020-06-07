“I really hope this is the last time we have to be doing this,” said Kofi Ofori-Darko, a protester.
Ofori-Darko is a Midland native and marched today with 1,200 other people in Midland and fought for a better and more equal future.
“Black people deserve the same rights and the same opportunities,” said Ofori-Darko. “We really need to work together and start conversations on how to break down systems of oppression that black people face in day-to-day lives.”
Women of Michigan Action Network, or Woman, also marched today.
Allison Wilcox says white voices are especially needed right now.
“This is the time when white people can come up and say ‘you know, it’s messy work, it’s hard work, it makes me feel really awkward, but I’m going to do it because it’s really important,’” said Wilcox.
Organizers with Woman joined forces with local students looking for change in Midland and they say they could never expect a crowd like the one that showed up today.
“I think the fact that we’re out here today and there’s so many people in Mid-Michigan in the middle of a pandemic marching for what is right in the world,” said Ofori-Darko.
The peaceful protest took the streets up and down Saginaw Road by the circle in Midland before ending with a vigil honoring black lives lost.
Wilcox says today’s historic protest is a start, but more needs to be done.
“As white people, we haven’t done our job,” said Wilcox. “We need to leave here today and be ready to go to work and continue working to make America a better country.”
