Make love not war, support our troops and no more war.
Just some of the signs you could find outside Saginaw’s courthouse Thursday night.
It was a protest against any further aggression in Iran.
"Mostly I just feel angry," Protester Carly Hammond said.
After the drone strike that killed Iran military leader Quasem Soleimani.
"I feel like our democracy and constitution was bypassed in this move,” Hammond said. “And that's something our congress has to address."
In retaliation Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq.
These protesters, along with others across the nation tonight, just want peace.
"Of course, it could've started a war and it still might,” Hammond said. “We don't know how these actions are going to play out. It may take years before Iran fully responds. We can't put this ketchup back in the bottle here."
Another protester David Riddick said, "it's such a partisan situation. I think people need to speak up and say that we've got to go back to normalcy."
