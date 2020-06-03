In Downtown Bay City, protesters lined the streets and sidewalks making their voices heard loudly over the death of George Floyd.
Today's protest is one of several in the past week. It was expected to bring in more than 130 participants, but many more than that showed up.
"When I look around and I see all of these people from like every different type of race that is here, I see we all have one common goal and that is to end police brutality and to end racial injustice," said Thad Vantifflin, a co-organizer of the protest.
Vantifflin helped organize the event in which hundreds marched from Wenonah Park next to the river to Washington and Center in the heart of downtown.
In show of solidarity, protesters have laid out on the ground shouting "I can't breathe."
This comes as news of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd have all been charged along with an upgraded charge for former officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder.
"I felt relieved because that guy should not have had a bade," said Vantifflin.
"It shouldn't have taken this long," said Jessica Tenney, another co-organizer. "We should not have to demonstrate the way that we have in order to get true justice."
Tenney said she's talking with the Director of Public Safety Michael Cecchini with the goal of creating an anti-racism campaign.
"I'm currently trying to gather a group of people to kind of form an advisory council, and we can go and meet with him once we have an agenda," said Tenney.
