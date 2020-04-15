The Michigan Conservative Coalition is organizing a vehicle rally at the state capitol to protest Gov. Whitmer’s restrictions during the pandemic.
It’s set to start at noon on Wednesday, April 15.
The conservative group wants protesters to stay inside their vehicles while surrounding the capitol in Lansing.
The group said Whitmer’s shut down of businesses is threatening the economic existence of Michigan residents.
