A group formed in Saginaw Friday to march for the Black Live Matter movement.
The group marched to a parking lot where Milton Hall was killed in 2012.
Hall was a 49-year-old man with a history of mental illness who was killed by police.
Hall was accused of stealing a cup of coffee and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. 47 shots were fired with 11 of them hitting Hall.
"I want people to understand where we're coming from and how frustrated we are," protester Angelica Ferguson said. "This has been going on for such a long time and change is long overdue."
