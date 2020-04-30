Protesters are back at the Michigan Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions.
They're trying to put pressure on Republican lawmakers who are meeting to consider extending Whitmer's coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it expires.
Speakers took turns addressing a crowd on the Capitol lawn.
Drivers leaned on their horns as they traveled past, a repeat of what occurred on April 15 but with fewer numbers.
The signs said, "Shut down the lockdown" and "No work no freedom."
The "Don't Tread On Me" flag was worn by some people as a cape.
(1) comment
The amount of morons showing up is astounding.
No masks, ARREST them all.
Its because of idiots like this, we have to stay home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.