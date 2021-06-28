Protestors gathered outside of city hall in Saginaw on Monday to call for an end to water shutoffs amid ongoing health and economic issues.
Activists say hundreds of homes now have delinquent bills after the city ended the water shutoff moratorium on June 15. According to the city, between 750 thousand and $1 million are owed in water bills.
“No one should not have access to water. Everyone should be able to drink water, bathe, shower,” Christina Miller-Bellor, an activist said. “I gave my children the option to come or not come with me because they don’t think it’s fair for people to not have access to water.”
Miller-Bellor and her sons don’t live in Saginaw, but she said hearing about more than 750 homes in line to have their water shut off brought them out to protest.
“There are people who genuinely have issues to where they weren’t able to pay their water and I don’t think they should have to suffer,” Rosemary Dugan, a Saginaw resident said.
Saginaw Citizens and Community Alliance for the People call it an environmental genocide. The group protested outside of Saginaw city hall fighting for what they said is a basic human right.
“Technically, it’s not my fight, but it is all of our fight,” Nyesha Clark-Young, one of the organizers said.
Clark-Young hasn’t paid her water bill. Her and other protestors demand the city of Saginaw stop all water shutoffs and extend the moratorium.
“It’s not a question of being fair. It’s not a question of being nice or being mean. For me it’s a question of good governance. What is good governance? What steps do you take in the middle of a pandemic?” Clark-Young said.
Dugan, who lives in Saginaw said the city should go another route.
“I think that the funds that are allocated for water non shutoffs should be used, and that’s what should be done,” Dugan said.
Maybe the city should try this. 6 months worth of notices. If after 6 months the water bill is mot paid in full, OR a payment plan not arranged with the property owner, then the city puts a lien on the property and it is paid through taxes. If it continues to go unpaid, once the amount owed equal the market value of the property, it is automatically forfeited to the city, who then sells it to recover their losses.
