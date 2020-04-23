Protesters line the streets at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Lansing mansion demonstrating with song and dance against what they are calling an unfair closure of our state.
"We want to open Michigan, we want to open it safely," one person said.
Some people protesting in their cars with face masks on demanding to talk with Whitmer about an immediate reopen.
"Governor said she will talk to anybody to get the state back open,” another person said. “Well I’m here and I’m with people and we want the state back open."
"Everything now!” Organizer Brandon Hall said. “If you want to stay home on house arrest stay home. Let everyone else go out. It's very selfish of people to close America just because they want to sit at home."
Hall is with West Michigan Politics helped organize the protest.
He believes it should be up to the individual on whether to stay at home, not the government.
"I have so many friends and people I know that their business might not open back up,” Hall said. “There's so many people that aren't getting government help and they don't know how they will feed their family.”
Hall says many people here today just want their jobs back.
"I’m out of work, I’m laid off and I want to go back to work," aid Brian Pannebecker, Ford Motor Company employee and protester.
Whitmer has announced the state will reopen eventually but it is likely to happen in stages. That doesn't seem good enough for people here or hall.
"We won't accept tyranny and we won't back down," Hall said.
