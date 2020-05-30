Protesters in Mid-Michigan lined up and called for justice on May 30 over the death of George Floyd.
“This is just something I see that is just a major issue in our nation that needs to be addressed and taken care of,” said Brandon Schwartz, organizer of the protest in Bay City.
Schwartz credits social media for helping spread the message of today’s event. He says more than 150 people came out.
“It’s literally crazy that just a Facebook post has really turned into this,” said Schwartz. “And all these people are in support of it and out here helping with the cause.”
The same goes for the Black Lives Matter protest in Saginaw which was held outside of the Fashion Square Mall.
“I think it’s a really good turnout because this happens in every state and every city and so the only way to change it is to say what’s wrong with it,” said Kim Rowan, a resident of Carrollton.
Meanwhile, in Flint Township, another protest took place on Miller Road.
Police cars redirected traffic as groups of protestors traveled up and down the street.
The protests have city leaders like Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley saying he hopes everyone stays peaceful.
“When we talk about protests and the protests around and throughout the country, protests should be about building, not tearing down,” said Neeley.
