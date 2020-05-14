Dentists like Todd Marino of Saginaw Township want to get back to work.
"We're not very busy at all,” Marino said. “We're pretty much down, pretty much down, to almost nothing here for work."
But during this pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all routine and non-urgent healthcare procedures be put on hold until the end of the month.
However earlier today, the Michigan Dental Association along with several other healthcare groups, sent a letter to the governor's office, asking her to reconsider.
"We have contacted her with guidelines for all dentists to follow,” said Doctor Margaret Gingrich, president of the Michigan Dental Association. “We are working on having adequate PPE for our practices."
Gingrich says dentist offices are well equipped to prevent the spread of coronavirus and that there are several other states who've already opened their doors to patients for all types of procedures.
"We have more protocols we have to follow, answering COVID questionnaires, taking temperatures, and having patients wear masks as they come in,” Gingrich said. “So, we're asking for a soft opening."
Gingrich also says the earlier they can reopen, the better it will be for people who've missed out on their regular checkups during this time.
"We're having patients call in that are losing teeth that we could've saved six to eight weeks ago, and we need to get these offices open,” she said. “Dentists are available and we're ready and willing and we want to help the public and our patients."
