As marijuana becomes mainstream in Michigan, the medical side of the industry is struggling.
Another deadline for businesses to get a state license was just extended and now the state faces a lawsuit over new requirements, which caregivers argue could make it harder for patients to get their medications.
“So when you have to up something two, three, four hundred percent, that’s not affordable and I refuse,” said Amy McKinnon-Glun, the team leader of Curing Corner. “We won’t be in a market that’s ripping patients off.”
Glun is suing the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
There are several lawsuits pending against LARA with most related to medical marijuana dispensaries fighting to stay open despite not having a state license.
Glun said their case is different, they are licensed by the state, but working to protect the caregivers that supply products for their patients at a reasonable price.
“Six years the Caregiver Network has supported and supplied the entire state,” Glun said.
Now Glun said the state wants to change that and have the caregivers go through state-license growers and not directly to the provisioning centers.
She said this comes at a much greater cost that’s passed down to the patients.
In addition to higher cost, Glun said licensed growers have admitted to not being able to keep up with the current product demand.
“You only have about 80, 80 thousandish plants that can be legally grown right now, through the state licensed facilities,” Glun said. “There’s almost 300,000 patients. I mean it doesn’t take a math magician to figure out the drastic number difference there, to be able cover the entire state.”
LARA released the following statement:
“The Bureau of Marijuana Regulation is aware of pending litigation regarding the medical marijuana licensing board’s resolutions on marijuana product access for patients. Until further order of the court, BMR will maintain the status quo and not enforce the March 31 deadline with respect to both temporary operating facilities and caregiver products.”
The Caring Corner is asking for the state of Michigan to review the lawsuit and give an extension of Dec. 31 for the Caregiver Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.