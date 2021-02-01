The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said it completed system updates for recently extended federal unemployment insurance programs.
Claimants whose claims ended when CARES Act programs were interrupted in December can now either reopen, certify, or apply for benefits under the Continued Assistance Act (CAA).
The CAA allows PEUC and PUA claimants an additional 11 weeks of benefits for the week ending Jan. 2 through March 13.
Payments also include the additional $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit.
“We’re pleased to have restored the federal programs that so many workers in our state are depending on. These are vital programs that have helped Michiganders provide for their families as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the UIA. “While this is a huge step forward, we know there’s still more work to do to ensure everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”
The Michigan UIA said it's developing the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program, which allows workers who earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income to apply for an additional $100 per week in supplemental benefits.
MEUC is payable from Dec. 27, 2020, through March 13, 2021.
