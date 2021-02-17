The public is being asked to stay off the ice as crews start to lower the Edenville Dam Tobacco River spillway to bring down water levels behind the dam.
This will start on Feb. 24. As the water recedes, it will create unstable ice conditions for recreational users. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is warning residents to stay off the ice and the newly exposed bottomlands until further notice.
The spillway will be lowered by more than 20 feet. This will increase its capacity to alleviate the risk of future flooding downstream and restore the natural flow on the Tobacco River.
By the second week of March, water levels are expected to drop by about 12 feet behind the dam and less upstream. The area between Dale Road and the rest of the dam west of M-30 will have unsafe ice conditions, EGLE said.
The receding water is also expected to expose unstable bottomlands, steep channel slopes, and unseen debris.
As project work is expected to continue into the summer, residents and visitors are warned to stay away from the dam worksite and the nearby, temporary M-30 causeway bridge construction site.
EGLE said lowering the spillway is an important part of the emergency dam work, which started in December, to alleviate concerns of flooding in the future.
Work is also being done to restore the Tobacco and Tittabawassee Rivers to their natural channels.
