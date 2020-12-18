A hearing on Monday will determine if the federal court will give preliminary approval to the $641.2 million settlement that will resolve civil litigation from the Flint water crisis.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the preliminary settlement in August.
Additional defendants joined the settlement by the time it was submitted to the court for preliminary approval in November.
The remote public hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
“The public’s participation is part of the settlement process and I encourage Flint residents to attend the hearing on Monday,” Nessel said. “The State has made a concerted effort to reach this settlement with plaintiffs’ attorneys, with the guidance of court-appointed mediators. Countless hours of effort have gone into crafting this agreement, and while it may not be perfect, we continue to believe it is the best possible outcome for residents and the future of Flint.”
Flint residents can join the hearing through Zoom with the passcode: 679927, or by phone by dialing into +1-669-254-5252, passcode: 1615618836# or +1-646-828-7666, passcode: 1615618836#
Flint City Council postponed the vote on water settlement litigation on Thursday night, Dec. 17.
The council is trying to decide whether the city should use its insurer to contribute $20 million to the $641 million settlement over the lead poisoning of its water.
READ MORE: Flint City Council postpones water settlement vote again
"I encourage Flint residents to learn about the settlement details, attend Monday’s hearing and participate as the settlement process moves forward,” Whitmer said. "As I’ve said before, what happened in Flint should never have happened, and financial compensation with this settlement is just one important step forward in the long process of helping the city heal and making amends to the people of Flint who have faced so much uncertainty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.