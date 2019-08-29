The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is asking the public to attend a funeral for a World War II veteran on Thursday, Aug. 29.
James Kelly became a Navy man at 20, serving in World War II as a store keeper and supply.
“He was with the Naval aviation and supply at the end of the war. And he didn’t spend much time prior to the war ending and felt that he hadn’t done much,” said Cliff Mulder, a Vietnam veteran. “A vets a vets. You raise your arm and do your swearing, you’ve done your thing.”
Kelly served for more than two years before marrying his wife.
The two enjoyed 40 years of marriage but when she died back in the 80s, Kelly was left on his own ending up at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.
“Jim was one of those that was very quiet, kept to himself but is well loved by the members here who knew him and who had the opportunity to sit down and take the time to talk with him,” said Chaplin Bruce Kalish with the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.
It was here that Mulder met Kelly while handing out fruits and a smile on fruit patrol for the American Legion.
“This particular day, I’d gone into Jim’s room, and he had seen my hat, saw that I was with the Navy and that started our conversation,” Mulder said.
From that day on the two hung out once or twice a week.
“If you remember the movie ‘Somewhere in Time,’ I would have liked to have done that with Jim,” Mulder said. “I would’ve liked to have gone back and lives with for a period of time.”
Now gone, Mulder and Kalish want to make sure Kelly is never forgotten.
“No member dies alone,” Kalish said. “No member is forgotten and because of that, this is one way to expressing that to our members that you’re not forgotten, not only within our home, with our family here but within the larger community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.