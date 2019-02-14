The City of Tawas City is looking to make improvements to its Shoreline Park Pier with the help of federal funds.
The city issued a notice to the public on Thursday, saying it will ask for $3.58 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund to rehabilitate the pier.
City Manager Anne Horning issued a statement about the project, that will include construction of a new boardwalk and repairs to the existing pier paid for with Community Development Block Grant funds.
A handful of improvements will make the pier accessible for pedestrians and fishing, including:
- Making the lakeward sections more suitable for temporary boat docking.
- Stabilizing the landward sections with stone.
- Constructing a concrete walkway.
- Creating better fish habitat that will also provide a barrier between fishermen and the bay.
- The addition of between 10 and 15 dock slips for day-dockage.
Horning stated that the improvements will increase use of the park, which will in turn benefit the city’s economy.
The city is also looking for comments from the public, especially from anyone disagreeing with the plan. Written comments should be sent to the City of Tawas City, 550 W. Lake Street, P.O. Box 568, Tawas City, MI 48764, before February 27th.
More information on the project can be found here.
