When you have to go, you have to go.
Vandals are giving that phrase a whole new meaning at the restrooms at Kelly Lake in Burton.
Somebody keeps smearing feces all over the walls of the restrooms.
“I just can’t believe someone would want to even do that. That’s crazy to me,” said Thomas Struck, Burton resident.
Last week, the city council decided to lock the restrooms at Kelly Lake Park because someone has been continually spreading feces over the walls, creating a public health threat and costing the city in cleaning bills.
"People come with kids and they should be able to use the bathroom and not have to worry about gross things all over," said Rebecca Malmquist, Burton resident.
The Burton Public Works employees are sick of cleaning it up.
Charles Abby, Department of Public Works director, said his department has been dealing with the issue for years, and so far, the solution is to lock the doors.
“We essentially have to power wash the walls,” Abby said, adding that budget cutbacks mean the cost of cleaning up the mess is becoming a problem.
The city is looking at other options, including possibly installing a solar powered camera, and they have asked the police department to keep an eye on the park. They have also started looking at the way other area parks handle surveillance and maintenance for possible answers.
“I feel sorry for the people who have to clean it,” Abby said.
There are only certain employees who can – those who have had hepatitis immunizations.
Abby said the shame of it is there are several people who walk in the park and can benefit from keeping the restrooms open, but they start getting complaints within days of cleaning that the mess is back again.
“There are so many things that could happen,” Abby said, including causing illness in children who might use the facilities. So rather than put anyone at further risk, the restrooms will be locked.
“It’s just sad,” Abby said.
Abby said they will pursue prosecution if the person or people responsible are found.
