An ongoing issue with vandalism at a Burton area park has the city looking not only for whose responsible, but a way to put an end to it.
Last week the city council decided to lock the restrooms at Kelly Lake Park because someone continually spreads feces over the walls, creating a public health threat and costing the city in cleaning bills.
Charles Abby, Deputy Department of Public Works Director said his department has been dealing with the issue for years, and so far, the solution is to lock the doors.
“We essentially have to power wash the walls,” Abby said, adding that budget cutbacks mean the cost of cleaning up the mess is becoming a problem.
The city is looking at other options, including possibly installing a solar powered camera, and they have asked the police department to keep an eye on the park. They have also started looking at the way other area parks handle surveillance and maintenance for possible answers.
“I feel sorry for the people who have to clean it,” said Abby, and there are only certain employees who can – those who have had hepatitis immunizations.
Abby said the shame of it is that there are several people who walk in the park and can benefit from keeping the restrooms open, but they start getting complaints within days of cleaning that the mess is back again.
“There are so many things that could happen,” Abby said, including causing illness in children who might use the facilities. So rather than put anyone at further risk, the restrooms will be locked.
“It’s just sad,” he added, “but yes, we would pursue prosecution,” if the person or people responsible are found.
