Many were mourning the loss of John Conyers Jr, a lifelong Detroiter, U.S. congressman, and civil rights activist for more than half a century.
The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History was a fitting place for Conyers’ memorial service.
It was led by the Masons, an organization both he and his wife were members of.
"I so really appreciate it because it covers the dynamic of being a Christian, his kindness, his justice for all people and mankind," said Monica Conyers, John Conyers’ wife.
His greatest legacy he told his wife - is his sons
"I know it's a lot for them to lose their dad, a lot for me to lose my husband, but losing a parent is just really a lot," Monica said.
In the midst of mourning, many memories were shared as people in the community arrived to pay their respects
"Everyone here is just telling me different stories of how my husband helped them," Monica said.
In his 53 years on Capitol Hill, John Conyers Jr wrote cosponsored and help pass over 100 pieces of legislation including the civil rights act of 1965 and he helped individual Detroiters win personal battles
"One lady went to get her child back from another country,” Monica said. “It's just very touching. One lady worked on a lot of legislation with him. It was very touching to get to hear all the stories, not just him telling me all this stuff or hearing it and seeing it on the news, but from the actual people that he helped."
A poem handed out at the door reads:
"Detroit's warrior sleeps, his fight still lives"
"He opened doors for others to follow"
"Now we the people continue his fight"
"He's going to be greatly missed here in the city of Detroit and the country," Monica said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.