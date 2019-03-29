Michigan health officials have issued an emergency "Do Not Eat" advisory for all fish in a southern Michigan pond and creek due to high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says bluegill fillets tested from Beaver Dam Pond were found to have high levels of the chemical. The warning extends to the pond and Helmer Creek, both in Calhoun County, but not to the nearby Kalamazoo River.
The department said Friday that touching the fish or water and swimming in the pond or the creek is not considered a health concern, but foam that forms on the pond or creek may be. It says people should wash after touching foam.
