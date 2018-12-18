A litter of puppies who were living in the bitter cold are getting a new lease on life.
The seven puppies were rescued from living in a hole in Tuscola County. On Friday they will head to their forever homes.
“We heard the puppies but couldn’t see them. And then we tried to find out where they were. Then come to find out they were under a piece of metal,” said Leigh Nacy, Tuscola County Animal Control director.
Nacy said the puppies were using the piece of metal as shelter from the elements.
She and her team were called to rescue the puppies in the area of E. Blackmore and Treasurer Road in Dayton Township earlier this month. When they arrived they quickly realized getting to the puppies would be a challenge.
“We had to call the fire department and the fire department came out and they helped us get them out. So they had to use their saws and all that to get the metal out,” Nacy said.
She said she believes the pups are about 10-weeks-old and were all in good health.
But the puppies were not abandoned. “Momma dog,” the name given by Nacy and her team, was not far away.
She too was in good health.
Animal Control Officer Tyler Ray said the mother dog was a bit shy at first but has warmed up to them at the shelter.
“She did a great job taking care of the puppies until we arrived to get them back to the shelter. She is going to be a great family dog when someone adopts her,” Ray said.
All of the puppies have been adopted out and will go to a special home on Friday.
