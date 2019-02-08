A litter of puppies was found taped up in a box on the side of the road. Now they are getting another chance at living a happy and full life.
“I immediately shed tears and they weren’t tears of emotion, but tears of anger,” said Lina Kotrys, foster mom with Claws and Paws Rescue.
It’s a sight that would weigh heavy on any animal lover’s heart.
“We got a call about 6 o’clock from a gal that found a box, a sealed box on the side of the road. And she stopped, and she opened it and there were nine young puppies inside,” said Mary Koliba, chairwoman at Claws and Paws.
The puppies were only three weeks old when they were left to die in the middle of winter.
It happened along E. Greenwood Road near Skidway Lake in West Branch.
Koliba said the good Samaritan dropped the puppies off at their shelter.
Then Koliba put out an SOS on Facebook and the help poured in.
“Within a very short time we had 15 people in our little office and we made it happen,” Koliba said.
Each of the nine puppies went home with a foster family that same night, thanks to the staff and volunteers at Claws and Paws. Some may even stay with their foster home for good.
“The puppies are all doing fabulous. A few of them are already going to be adopted by their fosters,” Koliba said.
While the outlook is now bright for the puppies and they’re on the path to a better life, the person who did this is still out there.
“We need to find out who has that nursing mother and make sure we take action against ‘em. This has got to stop,” Kotrys said.
Some of the pups will be searching for a good home when they are old enough.
Koliba said they believe the pups are a mixed breed of German shepherd, rottweiler and boxer.
Based on their paw size right now, they will be a large breed.
You can find information on how to adopt these pups here.
