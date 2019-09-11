Tourism is a big draw for Port Austin, but what exactly is there to do?
If you would take a stroll through the Huron County community you’ll find paintings, portraits, and posters everywhere.
The tourist town in the Thumb of Michigan is slowly growing into an artistic locale.
“Port Austin wants to be more of an art location, and a place for people to come. I’ve been coming here over 21-years,” said Tom Fisher, Executive Director of the Greater Port Austin Chamber of Commerce.
Tom helps run the Village Green, a local market made up of eight small pop-up shops where vendors can come and sell their products for an affordable price.
“Instead of renting a large building, they can rent a small building, and get their business started. So, it’s really an entrepreneurial opportunity for these vendors,” Tom explained.
And speaking of businesses, Bird Creek Farms & Tap Room is another popular spot for tourists to visit.
“It’s family operated, and it’s been kind of down the line,” said Tyler Steigerwald.
For eight years Tyler and his family have been running the organic farm in Port Austin.
Livestock roams the area, produce is grown in the backyard, and the seating is up to 100 people.
“We’ve also incorporated our patio space to become a tap room, serving craft beer and craft cocktails,” Tyler explained.
But more importantly are the events held here every year. Because no matter the season, there’s always something for people to do.
“We also host big public events, we’ll have one in a couple weeks, our Oktoberfest. And we’re really excited about it, it really draws the community together and gives an atmosphere of fun and friendliness,” Tyler explained.
Two things you’ll find plenty of, in this small town.
